El hermano de Kate Hudson habló sobre la supuesta relación que mantiene su hermana con el actor Brad Pitt.
Hudson usó su cuenta en Instagram para negar de forma jocosa el romance de la actriz con Brad Pitt, que recientemente se separó de Angelina Jolie.
La foto de revista Star, compartida en la red social, está acompañada de los detalles de la convivencia entre ambas estrellas.
Oliver Hudson, con humor y creatividad, contó detalles de la relación e indicó que “es un infierno” compartir la residencia con el actor y hasta lo echó de su casa.
También dijo que Pitt deja todo sucio en casa, deja la puerta del baño abierta cuando está haciendo su necesidades y bebe directo del cartón
Según el relato de Oliver, Pitt insiste en que sus hijos lo llamen tío B y que al parecer su madre, Goldie Hawn, estaría flirteando con la estrella, situación que no parece preocupar a su padre.
Yeah and it's been hell!! He's messy as shit! He drinks out of the fucking carton and leaves the door open when he's taking a dump!! And this is when he's at MY house!!! He's already calling me brother and has driven a wedge between myself and my real brother Wyatt who now won't speak to me.. he insists my kids call him uncle B and lost my youngest at the Santa Monica pier for 2 days.. thank god for amber alert.. my mom's overtly flirting with him! Shes wearing these little nighties around the house now?! But ALL DAY!! Like at 3pm! And Pa just keeps saying "All right!! It's Brad Pitt!!" Anyway not going well.. so BP.. it's time to move out man.. I need my life back dog.. I'll smoke one more bowl and then get the fuck out.. we thank you.. oh and I found your medical bracelet so I'll get that back to you.. ok..
