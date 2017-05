#MalibuOutToday !!! @spotify @applemusic @amazon @googleplaymusic 🌊💙🌊💙 Love you all so much! " It's a dream come true! In Malibu!" watch the #Malibu video on VEVO (YouTube) ! Out today!!!!!

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on May 11, 2017 at 8:26am PDT